Hamas has released three Israeli women hostages as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement
Hamas has freed three Israeli female hostages: Romy Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, News.Az citing the Israeli media.
The hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza.
It should be noted that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was supposed to come into effect at 08:30 local time today, but it was postponed to 11:15. Since Hamas did not provide a list of the hostages to be released, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Army to continue strikes on Hamas. After Hamas, which announced that the list was delayed due to technical reasons, presented the list, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect at 11:15.
Hamas announced that it would release 3 Israeli female hostages - Romy Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher at 16:00 local time today.
