Hamas informed the Israeli side of the burial site of the last hostage

The Hamas movement has provided mediators with all the information about the burial site of the last Israeli hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The movement stated that the Israeli military is already searching for Ran Gwili's body, News.Az repors.

"We have provided the intermediaries with all available information regarding the burial site of Israeli soldier Ran Kvila. Israel is currently searching for the body in the area we indicated," the movement said in a statement on Telegram.

It should be noted that Gwili died on October 7, 2023, during a Hamas attack on Israel.

