Hamas condemns U.S. sanctions on Gaza charities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas has condemned the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on several Gaza-based charities, describing the move as unjust and influenced by Israeli interests.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hamas said the sanctions would deepen the suffering of Gaza’s residents, which it blamed on ongoing Israeli actions in the territory. The group urged Washington to reverse the measures, arguing that they favor Israeli policies and undermine humanitarian support for civilians, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Hamas also called on the United States to pressure Israel to fulfill its commitments under existing agreements, including reopening border crossings for humanitarian aid and allowing a newly established Palestinian committee to begin operating in Gaza.

The reaction follows an announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, stating that sanctions were imposed on six Gaza-based charitable and Palestinian diaspora organizations. U.S. officials said these groups claim to provide medical and humanitarian assistance but in reality support Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

News.Az