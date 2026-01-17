Israeli forces raid towns and refugee camp near Hebron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces conducted overnight raids in several towns and a refugee camp in the Hebron governorate of the occupied West Bank, injuring at least one Palestinian.

Troops entered the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, patrolling the town center, and later raided al-Tariqa in Beit Ummar. They also stormed Arroub refugee camp, where a Palestinian was injured by shrapnel from live fire, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition, Israeli forces entered the town of ad-Dhahiriya, using stun grenades and tear gas against residents.

News.Az