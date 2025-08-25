Hamburg explosion: Massive fireball engulfs port city

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire has broken out in the city of Hamburg, Germany, causing explosions and scattering debris. Images shared online show thick grey plumes of smoke rising above the city's skyline.

Shrapnel was thrown from the scene, and police have had to close both directions of the A1 motorway due to fires and flying metal debris. The fire department has also responded with several fire engines to the industrial area in the Veddel district this afternoon, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Footage showed the moment explosions were heard by onlookers as a huge cloud of smoke quickly grew.

