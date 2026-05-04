IRGC warns vessels violating rules will be stopped in Gulf waters

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A senior spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that vessels failing to comply with its maritime regulations will be forcibly stopped, amid heightened rhetoric over security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, the IRGC spokesperson and deputy head of public relations, said maritime activity in the region remains under strict control and accused US officials and UK maritime authorities of issuing “baseless” statements, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

“There has been no change in the process of managing the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “Any maritime movement of civilian and commercial vessels that complies with transit protocols issued by the IRGC Navy and is carried out through designated routes and coordination will be secure and safe.”

Mohebbi warned that any activity outside these procedures would face consequences.

“Any other maritime activity contrary to the declared principles of the IRGC Navy will face serious risks. Violating vessels will be forcibly stopped,” he said.

He added that shipping companies and insurers should take IRGC notices seriously, stressing that compliance with Iranian-issued transit guidelines was essential for maritime safety in the area.

News.Az