Iran confirms US peace proposal under review

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Iran has confirmed that it is reviewing a US counter-proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the proposal was delivered through Pakistan and is currently under assessment by Iranian officials, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The US message was received through Pakistan and I will not discuss the details of the issues raised at this time, because these issues are still under review,” Baghaei told reporters during a press briefing.

He also said Washington’s “excessive and unreasonable demands” make the proposal difficult to evaluate.

Baghaei dismissed media reports about negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme as “mostly speculation,” adding that discussions at this stage are focused solely on stopping the war.

“The issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative,” he said, noting that any future direction would depend on later decisions.

The statement comes amid continued diplomatic efforts involving indirect communication channels between Iran and the United States.

News.Az