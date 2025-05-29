Haribo recalls bags of sweets in Netherlands after cannabis found

Haribo is recalling packets of sweets in the Netherlands after some were found to contain traces of cannabis, News.az reports citing BBC.

Several people, including multiple members of one family, reported feeling unwell after eating from a 1kg pack of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ.

A spokesperson for the food safety body in the Netherlands (NVWA) said some had reported "dizziness" after eating the sweets. The agency told Dutch broadcaster SBS6 that "samples were taken and cannabis was found in them".

A Haribo spokesperson told the BBC it was working with police to "establish the facts around the contamination".

NVWA said three packs were found to be contaminated, but Haribo is recalling its entire stock as a precaution.

The bags in question have a best-before date of January 2026.

It is not clear how many people have become unwell.

NVWA said police were investigating how cannabis ended up in the sweets, Dutch media report.

The agency said there were bags in circulation that "can lead to health complaints, such as dizziness, when consumed".

"Do not eat the sweets," the statement added.

It is not clear whether the contaminated products are genuine Haribo bags or fake.

Haribo said the safety of its consumers was its highest priority, adding that it was taking the incident "very seriously".

The confectionery giant said the recall was only in place in the Netherlands, with other regions unaffected.

All other products are safe to consume, the company says.

