Harry enters Clarence House after reports he will meet King

Prince Harry has been seen going into Clarence House, amid speculation about a meeting with his father King Charles, News.az reports citing BBC.

There has not been any confirmation from Buckingham Palace or the Duke of Sussex's representatives, but the King was earlier seen going into Clarence House, a royal residence on the Mall.

It is believed that the King travelled down to London from Scotland on Wednesday afternoon - and Prince Harry has been in the UK this week for charity events.

There has been no face to face meeting between father and son since February 2024, with Prince Harry telling a BBC interview in May 2025: "I would love a reconciliation with my family."

The last time that father and son met was soon after the King's cancer diagnosis last year, with Prince Harry flying to the UK for a brief meeting.

There have been visits to the UK by Prince Harry since then, including for court cases, but he had not seen his father.

Prince Harry arrived back in the UK on Monday and has carried out a series of charity events in London and Nottingham - against a background of questions about whether there would be a meeting with his father.

He will be leaving the UK on Thursday, returning to the US to see Meghan and their children, who did not come on this trip.

Prince Harry has previously voiced his frustration at not being able to talk to his father, particularly when there were concerns about his health.

"There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," Harry said in his BBC interview.

There has been no sign so far of any meetings planned with his brother Prince William, who has been carrying out a series of his own engagements this week, including remembering the legacy of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

News.Az