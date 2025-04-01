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Sussex
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Prince Harry has described the rise in antisemitism in the United Kingdom as “deeply troubling,” warning that Jewish communities are being made to feel unsafe amid growing tensions linked to the Middle East conflict.14 May 2026-13:05
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Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Kyiv, arriving in the Ukrainian capital on an unannounced trip aimed at showing support for those affected by the ongoing war.23 Apr 2026-10:57
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Prince Harry is set to take the witness stand once again in a high-profile privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, marking his second courtroom appearance in a case against the British press in just three years.21 Jan 2026-09:10
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Two former army barracks in Inverness and East Sussex will soon house around 900 asylum seekers as the UK government pushes to end the costly use of hotels for temporary accommodation.28 Oct 2025-15:59
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A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a mosque in East Sussex.06 Oct 2025-23:29
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Sussex Police report that while no one inside the mosque was harmed, the building and a nearby vehicle suffered major damage.06 Oct 2025-04:02
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A major disruption hit the M23 motorway near Gatwick Airport, West Sussex, this morning, as police closed the road in both directions.10 Sep 2025-11:52
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