Harry Potter reunion ‘will never happen’ due to JK Rowling’, says director

Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter films, has said a reunion of the original cast “will never happen” because of JK Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues.

Columbus, who had previously expressed interest in adapting the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the big screen, explained the political climate makes a reunion impossible, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff,” he told The Times, referring to the fact that Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have publicly criticized Rowling’s stance on trans rights. “Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.”

The director added that he hasn’t spoken to Rowling in around a decade, saying, “I have no idea what’s going on with her,” but emphasized that he remains close with Radcliffe and maintains “a great relationship with all the kids in the cast.”

Over the past five years, Rowling has faced widespread criticism for her comments on gender ideology. Many, including the stars of the Harry Potter films, have accused her of transphobia. Rowling has reportedly distanced herself from the former child actors, stating she would not forgive them for publicly criticizing her.

Radcliffe, in 2020, wrote an essay for The Trevor Project supporting the trans community and apologized “for the pain” Rowling’s comments caused fans. Watson also voiced her support for trans people, telling her followers, “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are,” while seemingly taking a subtle jab at Rowling during the 2022 BAFTAs.

Columbus, whose credits include Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, told Variety: “I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art… I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

He also questioned the need for a new HBO series based on Rowling’s franchise, calling it “more of the same.”

Columbus’s latest project, The Thursday Murder Club, based on Richard Osman’s best-selling mystery series, is now streaming on Netflix and stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie.

