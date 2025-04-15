HBO confirms main cast for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series

+ ↺ − 16 px

HBO has officially announced the first set of series regulars for its much-anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation.

The cast now includes the following series regulars: John Lithgow (“Conclave,” “The Crown”) as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer (“Tumbleweeds,” “The White Queen”) as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You,” “Gangs of London”) as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz”) as Rubeus Hagrid. It had previously been reported that all four actors were in talks for the show, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

In addition, Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” Rupert Goold’s “Patriots”) has joined in the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell. Paul Whitehouse (“The Fast Show,” “Harry & Paul”) will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

As mentioned, these are the first confirmed actors for the highly-anticipated series. When it comes to the main roles — Harry, Ron, and Hermione — HBO launched an open casting call in the fall, with over 30,000 submissions. The show is expected to begin filming this summer. HBO is describing the show as a “faithful adaptation” of the globally recognized J.K. Rowling book series. “Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring ‘Harry Potter’ and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences,” per the official description. The series is written and executive produced by Gardiner, who also serves as showrunner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

News.Az