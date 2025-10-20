He will destroy you: Trump cursed, threw map urging Zelenskyy to accept Putin deal

The US President later backed a freeze along the current front lines. (File Photo: ITG)

The FT report claimed Trump brushed aside frontline maps showing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, insisting instead that Zelenskyy surrender the entire Donbas region to Russia.



US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed hard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms to end the war during a tense White House meeting, warning that Vladimir Putin had vowed to "destroy" Ukraine if it refused, News.Az reports citing the India Today.

According to a Financial Times report, the discussion between the two leaders turned into a "shouting match", with Trump "cursing constantly" and dismissing battlefield maps presented by the Ukrainian delegation.

However, the US President later backed a freeze along the current front lines. The meeting came as Trump made another effort to end the war following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Ukrainian officials are hoping to secure deliveries of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles from Washington, but Trump refused to authorise the supply.

News.Az