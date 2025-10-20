He will destroy you: Trump cursed, threw map urging Zelenskyy to accept Putin deal
The FT report claimed Trump brushed aside frontline maps showing Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, insisting instead that Zelenskyy surrender the entire Donbas region to Russia.
US President Donald Trump reportedly pressed hard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Russia’s terms to end the war during a tense White House meeting, warning that Vladimir Putin had vowed to "destroy" Ukraine if it refused, News.Az reports citing the India Today.
According to a Financial Times report, the discussion between the two leaders turned into a "shouting match", with Trump "cursing constantly" and dismissing battlefield maps presented by the Ukrainian delegation.
