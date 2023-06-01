Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration meets with UK PM’s trade envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner Samir Nuriyev has met with visiting UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, News.Az reports.

The pair pointed out UK-Azerbaijan bilateral relations based on friendship and multifaceted partnership are developing successfully. They underlined that significant accomplishments had been achieved in oil and gas, transition to green energy, trade, transport, education and other fields.

According to the Head of the Presidential Administration, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are going on in the liberated Azerbaijani territories thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts with great results achieved within short span of time with internal financing.

Samir Nuriyev noted that Azerbaijan effectively cooperates with British companies in restoration and reconstruction projects in Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh Economic Regions, especially with respect to urban planning and demining activities.

The sides expressed confidence that UK-Azerbaijan friendly relations would continue to strengthen with new successes to be achieved in all areas of the bilateral agenda.

News.Az