Trump announces successful rescue mission for US pilot in Iran

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US pilot 'safe and sound' after elite rescue operation deep inside Iranian territory.

The second US pilot shot down over Iran has been rescued and is now safely out of the country, capping one of the most complex search-and-rescue missions carried out by American forces in enemy territory in decades, News.Az reports, citing IndiaToday

"We got him," US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, confirming that the second crew member from the downed F-15E fighter jet has been rescued and is "safe and sound".

News.Az