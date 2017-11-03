Head of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group: We are trying to strengthen relations between our countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are trying to strengthen relations between our countries. The aim of our visit to Baku is to continue discussions in this regard,” head of the France-Azerba

Raphan said that he is greatly honored to visit Azerbaijan and proud to collaborate for developing relations between France and Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. “We are striving to reach the highest level of cooperation in education, sport and other spheres between our two countries. We have held meetings at the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ) and I can say that that the functioning of such a university in Baku will definitely provide a boost to the development of bilateral cooperation the field of education,” he said.

“France has always supported resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and other international organizations on this conflict,” said Pierre-Alain Raphan in his response to a question on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az