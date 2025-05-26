Head of Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Tolerant world must be built together

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We must live together regardless of people’s religious beliefs and places of residence, said Khalid AlGaith, head of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity operating in the UAE in his speech at the international scientific conference themed "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He said that when ensuring factors of coexistence in the world, people’s style of dress, religious beliefs, and other factors should not be taken into account at all: “We must live together regardless of people’s religious beliefs and places of residence. We must learn this regardless of how we dress or worship. Bringing people together in our time is very important. Educational programs also play a big role in this field. We must also consider factors that unite our community groups. Promotion of various policies and programs is also one of our target factors. We believe this factor will lead to real transformations. At the same time, we must not forget isolated people. I believe that a tolerant world must be built together.”

News.Az