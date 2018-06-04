Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi visits Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi has arrived in Azerbaijan with an official visit, press service of the Iranian Embassy in Baku told AzVision.az.

During the one-day visit Mahmoud Vaezi is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, according to AzVision.

The sides will discuss the mutual cooperation and future perspectives.

News.Az

