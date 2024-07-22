Head of Iraqi Kurdistan invited to COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani has been invited to COP29, which will be held in Baku in November 2024, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iraq Nasir Mammadov wrote on his “X” page.

"Today, as part of my visit to the city of Erbil, I presented the head of the administration of the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region Fauzi Hariri with a letter of invitation to COP29, addressed to the head of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and also presented the head of the department of external relations of the region, Safin Dizayi with a letter of invitation, addressed to the Prime Minister of IKR Masrur Barzani," the ambassador noted.

