Heavy rain, flooding threaten North Carolina again following Tropical Storm Chantal
North Carolina is bracing for another round of heavy rain, severe storms, and flooding after Wednesday night's destructive weather.
The aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal, which left behind a significant amount of tropical moisture, combined with a low-pressure system over the Piedmont Triad, has set the stage for more torrential downpours, News.Az reports, citing US media.
This caused life-threatening flash flooding and prompted several water rescues in the region.
More storms will form again on Thursday as a cold front advances eastward toward the Appalachian Mountains.
Reports of downed trees, and harmful lightning have been received for parts of the Piedmont Triad. A oerson was reportedly struck by lightning in Iredell County on Wednesday afternoon as the storms developed. A line of severe thunderstorms began merging over the Triad as Chantal's lingering surface moisture converged to bring life-threatening flash flooding to many areas of the Piedmont Triad.