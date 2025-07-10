Heavy rain, flooding threaten North Carolina again following Tropical Storm Chantal

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Carolina is bracing for another round of heavy rain, severe storms, and flooding after Wednesday night's destructive weather.

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal, which left behind a significant amount of tropical moisture, combined with a low-pressure system over the Piedmont Triad, has set the stage for more torrential downpours, News.Az reports, citing US media.

This caused life-threatening flash flooding and prompted several water rescues in the region.

More storms will form again on Thursday as a cold front advances eastward toward the Appalachian Mountains.

Reports of downed trees, and harmful lightning have been received for parts of the Piedmont Triad. A oerson was reportedly struck by lightning in Iredell County on Wednesday afternoon as the storms developed. A line of severe thunderstorms began merging over the Triad as Chantal's lingering surface moisture converged to bring life-threatening flash flooding to many areas of the Piedmont Triad.

News.Az