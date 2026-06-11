At least 23 civilians killed in drone attacks on Sudan's El Obeid

At least 23 civilians killed in drone attacks on Sudan's El Obeid

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At least 23 civilians have been killed and 19 others injured in drone attacks targeting the city of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State in western Sudan, according to local volunteers and eyewitnesses on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The attacks struck the city amid ongoing instability in the region, with local sources reporting casualties and damage on the ground.

Details on the perpetrators of the drone strikes have not yet been independently confirmed.

News.Az