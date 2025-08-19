Heavy rains batter India's Mumbai, disrupt flights and traffic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mumbai, India’s financial hub, faced relentless rainfall on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption.

Over 250 flights were delayed or cancelled, trains ran behind schedule, and roads suffered severe waterlogging, leading to major traffic snarls across the city and surrounding areas, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Several vehicles broken down in knee-deep to waist-deep water could be seen on roads in several areas across Mumbai.

TV media reports showed a bus partially submerged in stagnant waters and two-wheeler riders pushing their vehicles through a severely waterlogged street outside the Kurla railway station.

One of the local train services on the "Harbour Line" was shut after the railway track got submerged in stagnant waters, said a TV report.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions were shut across Mumbai, as intense rains were expected to continue at least till Tuesday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s red alert for heavy to very heavy rains continued for the third consecutive day.

According to a media report, Mumbai witnessed over 500 mm of rain in nearly 80 hours.

News.Az