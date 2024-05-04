Heavy rains cause flooding and collapses in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flooding and collapses occurred in a number of districts of Yerevan due to heavy rains. The rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reports.It is noted that the National Crisis Management Centre received reports on 267 incidents on May 3-4.In particular, flooding and collapses occurred in the territories of buildings and structures, offices in Erebuni, Kentron, Nork-Marash, Nork, Davtashen, and Shengavit administrative districts, and numerous signals about vehicles stuck in water were received.By order of the Deputy Minister of Interior, Director of the Rescue Service, Colonel Kamo Tsutsulyan, the Rescue service units were put on enhanced service.20 fire-rescue units of Yerevan and regional rescue units, 5 combat units of the center for carrying out special-purpose rescue works were involved in the response process, and 121 rescuers participated in the works.The rescue work lasted all night.According to preliminary data, as a result of flooding, there are no victims and casualties.The work continues.

News.Az