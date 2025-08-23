Heavy rains in eastern India leave six dead, several injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people have died and many others were injured as heavy rains lashed several parts of India’s eastern state of Jharkhand over the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The rains, accompanied by gusty winds, uprooted trees and electricity poles in several places and collapsed houses, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

On Friday night, a woman and her seven-year-old son were killed, while eight others were injured after a house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

In a separate incident in the Kol Shimla area of the district, a five-year-old was killed and three others were injured after a wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning.

A couple was washed away in the swelling Siyari River in Chatra district. According to officials, the body of the husband was fished out while the search for his wife is underway.

Meanwhile, another person was also killed in Khairatola village Chatra district, in a rain-related incident.

The incessant rains inundated roads, low-lying localities and farmlands in the affected areas.

The rains have also triggered waterlogging and resulted in traffic congestion at several places.

News.Az