Heavy rains trigger flash flood risk in Australia's Melbourne

Severe thunderstorms sweeping across Australia's Melbourne city have brought intense rainfall and heightened the risk of flash flooding across large parts of central Victoria.

Two emergency warnings were issued at 2 p.m. for severe thunderstorms affecting a broad area stretching from Sunbury in Melbourne’s north-west through St Albans, Coburn and Preston, and down to the CBD, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The warning zone also extended east from Healesville to Yarra Junction and beyond Warburton.

By 3 p.m., the emergency alert had shifted eastward, covering Melbourne’s northern suburbs and expanding to include Doncaster and Greensborough, as well as south-eastern areas such as Dandenong, Berwick and near Pakenham.

Nearly 40 millimetres of rain fell in just over an hour at Spring Hill, north-west of Melbourne. Another dangerous storm cell developed over north-west Victoria around 3:30 p.m., with heavy rainfall forecast for Swan Hill, Ouyen, Kerang and Birchip.

Emergency Management Victoria warned that the intense downpours could result in dangerous and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

“Very dangerous thunderstorms were detected near Sunbury and Sydenham at 2:05 p.m.,” the warning stated, noting the storms were moving towards the south-east.

A severe weather alert has been issued for nearly half of Victoria, with authorities expressing particular concern for central and eastern districts.

Daniel Hayes, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the storms were continuing to track south-east towards Koo Wee Rup and areas east of Pakenham as of 3:30 p.m. He noted that some locations recorded rainfall rates of almost 1 millimetre per minute.

“The potential is there that we could see some quite significant flash flooding risk as those thunderstorms continue to move through,” he said, warning that sudden heavy rainfall could cause drains, floodways and creeks to rise rapidly in areas where flooding might not typically be expected.

Power outages were also reported, with approximately 7,000 properties without electricity by 3 p.m. Around half of the affected properties were in areas serviced by CitiPower and Powercor, including the CBD, inner suburbs and Melbourne’s western districts.

Spokesperson Emma Tyner said 890 customers in Sunshine North lost power after lightning struck a power pole. In the northern suburbs, 765 customers in Northcote and more than 1,000 in Thornbury were also left without electricity.

Tyner told ABC Radio Melbourne that crews had increased resources in anticipation of severe weather and were working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Residents reported localised flooding, including submerged outbound lanes at the railway underpass on Dandenong Road at Caulfield Road shortly after 3 p.m., and flooding along sections of Canterbury Road in Bayswater North.

One caller from Ballan said he had recorded more rainfall in 30 minutes than since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, a resident in Bendigo reported clear skies and no rainfall.

Authorities also cautioned that rainfall in bushfire-affected areas could increase the risk of landslides and wash debris — including ash, soil, trees and rocks — into nearby waterways.

News.Az