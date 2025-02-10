Heavy snowfall in Japan claims at least four lives

Heavy machinery is used to clear a road as heavy snow falls across northern Japan, in the city of Obihiro. Photo: JIJI Press / AFP

At least four people have died in Japan due to heavy snowfall over the past three days.

Heavy snowfall has hit northern, northeastern and northwestern Japan since the beginning of last week. So far, the peak has passed, but the snow mass continues to pose a threat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that early on Monday an avalanche occurred in Fukushima prefecture in the area of Tsuchiyu Onsen hot springs resort. No dead or injured were reported, but the road was cut off. Around 160 guests and staff were stranded, the authorities said.

Kyodo News reported later in the day that another avalanche blocked the road again – less than an hour and a half after it was cleared

News.Az