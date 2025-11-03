Hegseth arrives in South Korea for alliance talks, planned DMZ visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived at Osan Air Base in South Korea on Monday for talks with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, with discussions expected to focus on possible adjustments to the U.S.–South Korea alliance and regional security coordination.

The two defense chiefs are also scheduled to make a joint visit to the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean Peninsula — the first such visit by allied defense leaders since October 2017, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

During his two-day trip, Hegseth is set to meet Korean and American troops stationed near the DMZ and visit Camp Humphreys, a major U.S. base located about 65 kilometers south of Seoul, to thank service members and their families.

On Tuesday, Hegseth and Ahn will co-chair the annual Security Consultative Meeting to discuss alliance priorities, North Korea policy coordination, and combined defense readiness.

The 250-kilometer-long DMZ serves as a buffer between South and North Korea, which remain technically at war since the 1950–53 Korean conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

