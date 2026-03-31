Yandex metrika counter

Hegseth says upcoming days will be decisive in war with Iran

  • World
  • Share
Hegseth says upcoming days will be decisive in war with Iran
Source: Reuters

U.S. Defense Chief Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the coming days will be decisive in the ongoing war with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a briefing, Hegseth added that he visited American troops in the Middle East on Saturday to observe military operations related to the conflict.

He declined to reveal the location of his visit, citing concerns that it could become a target for Iranian attacks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      