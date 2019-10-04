Helena Morrissey steps down from Legal & General investment arm

Helena Morrissey, Head of Legal & General’s (LGEN.L) Personal Investing business, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, Legal & General Investme

“I see a changing Britain and have a lot of ideas and other things that I want to achieve,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey, one of Britain’s few high-profile female fund managers, joined LGIM in 2017.

