Yandex metrika counter

Helena Morrissey steps down from Legal & General investment arm

  • World
  • Share
Helena Morrissey steps down from Legal & General investment arm

Helena Morrissey, Head of Legal & General’s (LGEN.L) Personal Investing business, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, Legal & General Investme

“I see a changing Britain and have a lot of ideas and other things that I want to achieve,” Morrissey said.

Morrissey, one of Britain’s few high-profile female fund managers, joined LGIM in 2017.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      