Helicopter piloting courses available in Georgia for first time

Helicopter piloting courses available in Georgia for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in the education history of Georgia, young enthusiasts will be able to learn how to pilot a helicopter.

Helicopter piloting teaching programs will be introduced by the Georgian Aviation University this September, according to Agenda.ge.

Courses will be available to become a

Commercial pilot

Aircraft technician

Avionics technician

Teachers and instructors will undergo a training to meet the standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency, the Education Ministry said.

The Georgian Aviation University developed the new professional programs as part of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) development program in Georgia that is funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

News.Az

News.Az