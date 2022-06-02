Brunei's Sultan sends congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day, News.az reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh

I have great pleasure in sending my congratulations to you and to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

Brunei Darussalam and Azerbaijan continue to enjoy warm and friendly relations and I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen our bilateral and international cooperation, including in our work in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

I wish Your Excellency and your family good health and happiness, and with continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh"

News.Az