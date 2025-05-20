Here’s the XRP price if it can replicate the rally that took XRP from $0.5 to $3.4

The crypto market has come to a halt following the massive uptrend witnessed between November 2024 and January 2025 on the back of Donald Trump’s victory in the latest U.S. presidential election, News.az reports citing Investing.

While the market has witnessed occasional upswings since then, like the one observed from early to mid-May, none have equaled the November 2024 to January 2025 run. Interestingly, XRP, which saw extensive price suppression throughout 2024, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of this rally.

For context, the asset began November 2024 with a price of $0.50 but rallied by a massive 283% that month alone. This represented its largest monthly gain since December 2017, seven years ago.

Bullish XRP Price Predictions Amid Ongoing Consolidation

However, XRP’s upsurge did not end with the 283% rise in November 2024. The asset witnessed an additional 6.43% gain in December 2024 and soared to a peak of $3.4 in January 2025. Overall, the rally from $0.50 to $3.4 marked a staggering 580% gain within three months.

Source: XRP Price Run from November 2024 to January 2025

Since hitting the resistance at $3.4, the XRP price has corrected to trade below the psychological mark of $3. Despite the bearish pressure in the broader market, the asset maintains the $2 price mark as support, awaiting another upsurge to secure more gains.

As a result, multiple analysts have projected ambitious price targets for XRP in the coming months. For instance, an XRP community figure and researcher, Rob Cunningham, recently suggested XRP could claim a $5 to $15 price range in the short term. Last month, an Elliott Wave expert predicted an XRP breakout to $10.

What if XRP repeats the 580% Rally?

While market participants are confident that some of these targets are feasible in the current cycle, they remain pessimistic about other, more ambitious goals. Nonetheless, given its ability to soar 580% from November 2024 to January 2025, XRP has the potential to repeat this run at least before the bull run ends.

With XRP price currently at $2.34, another 580% increase from this level would clearly lead to a new all-time high for the asset. Specifically, if XRP rallied 580% from the current price, its value would skyrocket to $15.9, approximately $16. This aligns with Cunningham’s short-term target.

Interestingly, last October, before the initial 580% uptick, market analyst Lud predicted XRP to reach $16, citing the 2017 fractal. Also, within the same month, another analyst EGRAG Crypto projected a possible XRP rally to targets such as $9.3 and $16, leveraging a standard deviation model.

Meanwhile, analysts at Changelly, a crypto exchange platform, believe the XRP price could reach the $16 mark, but only in 2029, four years later. However, Telegaon experts see the $16 target materializing sooner, specifically in 2027, two years from now.

Source: XRP Price Prediction | Telegaon

News.Az