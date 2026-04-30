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World facing ‘major economic and energy challenge’, IEA warns

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World facing ‘major economic and energy challenge’, IEA warns
Source: Reuters

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has reiterated that the world is facing its biggest energy crisis in history due to the war, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The oil markets and gas markets are going through big difficulties. When I looked last time, the oil price was over $120 which is putting a lot of pressure on many countries,” said Fatih Birol at a conference in Paris.

“Our world is facing a major economic and energy challenge.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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