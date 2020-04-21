Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku among TOP 3 modern art centers in CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's TurStat tourist portal has presented a rating of the best museums and centers of modern art in the CIS area which are popular for visits, online tours and virtual tours.

The top three centers of modern art in the CIS area include the National Center for Contemporary Arts of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk; the Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan's capital Baku; and the Palace of Peace and Accord (Pyramid) in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The rating is based on the results of studying the popularity of museums and offers of virtual tours and excursions.

In Russia, the rating’s leaders are the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.

