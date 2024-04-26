Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their visit to Azerbaijan, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States have today familiarized themselves with the host of historical sites of the city of Shusha, a pearl of Karabakh.

The guests were informed about the historical buildings, mosques and monuments located in the city that were subjected to Armenian vandalism during the 30 years of occupation, with Azerbaijani government carrying out reconstruction works to restore the true historical image of Shusha, as well as its historical and cultural monuments.

During the trip, they got acquainted with historical sites, including the shot monuments of Azerbaijani prominent personalities, such as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli at the Central Square of Shusha.

They also viewed the House of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Khan gizi spring, as well as the Walls of the Shusha Fortress. During the occupation, the Walls of Shusha Fortress were subjected to Armenian vandalism. Following the liberation, the restoration works were carried out in the fortress.

As part of the trip, the guests also visited the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, as well as the Jidir Duzu plain.

News.Az