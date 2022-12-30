Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes New Year party for children

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized the New Year festivities for children in need of special care, as well as deprived of parental care, from refugee and IDP families and with disabilities on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, News.Az reports.

At the initiative of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs and of martyr families.

Children with disabilities from various orphanages and boarding schools and children from families of martyrs were invited to the festive celebration.

The children were greeted by fairy-tale characters at the Gulustan Palace, which was festively decorated, where they also had the opportunity to revive fairy-tale characters with the help of “face art”.

The festive celebration began with the screening of a video highlighting the care of National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev for children and his participation in the festive celebrations on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

The children enjoyed the event dancing, singing songs in a festively decorated hall joined by famous artists, and heroes of favorite fairy tales and cartoons.

At the end of the entertainment program, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented holiday gifts to the children.

News.Az