Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 305,000 passengers since early 2018

Since the beginning of 2018 the Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 305,000 passengers that is by 19% more versus the 2017 same term index.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) reports that in January of the year it carried 129,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 37,000 passengers, which exceeded last year's figure by 15%.

“264,000 passengers (86.5% of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights,” AZAL said in a statement.

Currently, the Heydar Aliyev Airport is serving 25 airlines on 46 destinations. Top 10 of most popular international destinations includes Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 198,000 passengers traveled to these destinations in January of the year.

