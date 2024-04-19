Yandex metrika counter

“Heydar Aliyev - International Education Grant Program” announced for 2024-2025 academic year

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Science and Education are pleased to announce the “Heydar Aliyev - International Education Grant Program” for 2024-2025 academic year, News.Az reports.

The higher education scholarship by the Government of Azerbaijan will be offered on an annual basis for a period of 5 years. To get detailed information, please click here. - https://shorturl.at/nrMRS  

Interested candidates should submit their applications to the relevant government authorities (Ministries, Embassies, etc.) of the applicant’s home country no later than May 20, 2024.


