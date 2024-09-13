Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport unveils renovated runway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport has officially put its newly renovated runway 17/35 into operation following a comprehensive refurbishment.

The reconstruction, which began in January this year, includes the complete replacement of the artificial asphalt concrete pavement of the runway, modernization of the instrument landing system (ILS), improvement of drainage systems, major repairs of existing taxiways, and the construction of three additional new ones, News.Az reports.The runway is 3,200 meters long and 60 meters wide. The total length of the repaired and newly built taxiways is 4,332 meters, with a width of 44 meters.“The reconstruction of the runway is an important part of the strategic plan to modernize the airport’s infrastructure, aimed at increasing operational reliability and ensuring the maximum level of flight safety,” said Baku Airport Director Teymur Hasanov. "The use of advanced technologies and high-quality materials allows us to significantly extend the runway's service life and improve its performance."As a result of the coordinated activities of the relevant airport services, the reconstruction process was completed within the shortest possible timeframe while complying with regulatory requirements and aviation rules. The renovated runway fully complies with international safety standards and continues to accommodate all types of aircraft as before.Despite the project's scale, uninterrupted flight operations at Baku Airport were maintained during this period.

News.Az