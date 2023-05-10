Heydar Aliyev was extraordinary personality who entered history of modern Russia-Azerbaijan relations: Kremlin spokesman

Heydar Aliyev was an extraordinary personality, who entered the history of the USSR and modern Russia-Azerbaijan relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Peskov noted that Russia honors the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan is marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the country.

News.Az