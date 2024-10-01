Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah launched pre-emptive attack aimed at preventing Israel

Hezbollah fired 35 projectiles at Israeli settlements in Western Galilee, News.Azreports citing the Al Mayadeen TV channel.

This was a pre-emptive attack aimed at preventing Israel’s invasion in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters said in a statement that they had also targeted Israel’s Meron Air Base.

On September 30, Hezbollah units carried out 12 attacks. They for the first time used an Iranian-made Noor cruise missile in a strike on a military facility in the settlement of Kfar Giladi. Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets were fired at an army base in Naura and military facilities north of Haifa.

