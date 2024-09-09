Yandex metrika counter

Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel - VIDEO

Lebanese-based Hezbollah forces launched a drone attack on northern Israel.

A drone from Lebanon struck a high-rise building in Israel’s Nahariya city. Siren alerts sounded in northern Israel simultaneously as swarm of drones was initially reported across the Western Galilee, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two suspicious objects were found to have crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Fire and rescue squads are conducting thorough searches of the building and law enforcement is currently responding to the impact site of the projectile.

Preliminary reports suggest the drone struck a residential building, with no casualties reported at this time. Police officers and explosives experts have secured the impact zone and searching for additional debris.

The attack followed overnight Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      