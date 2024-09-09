Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel - VIDEO
Lebanese-based Hezbollah forces launched a drone attack on northern Israel.A drone from Lebanon struck a high-rise building in Israel’s Nahariya city. Siren alerts sounded in northern Israel simultaneously as swarm of drones was initially reported across the Western Galilee, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.
This morning, #Hezbollah launched two #drones towards the #Israeli city of #Nahariya— News.Az (@news_az) September 9, 2024
One hit a residential building. The second was intercepted over the sea off the coast of the city. pic.twitter.com/qRByOdT1dc
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two suspicious objects were found to have crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon.
Fire and rescue squads are conducting thorough searches of the building and law enforcement is currently responding to the impact site of the projectile.
Preliminary reports suggest the drone struck a residential building, with no casualties reported at this time. Police officers and explosives experts have secured the impact zone and searching for additional debris.
The attack followed overnight Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.