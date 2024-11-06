Hezbollah leader warns Israel of an expanded conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah's new Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, warned of broader strikes against Israel, declaring in a televised address that "all regions across the Zionist entity are within reach of our rockets and drones," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In his second speech since becoming secretary-general, Qassem claimed Hezbollah had thwarted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's broader regional ambitions to destroy the group and Iran, where the leader reportedly fled to earlier last month."Netanyahu wanted to weaken Hezbollah and end its existence to shift than for the other two goals, which are invading Lebanon and changing the Middle East," he said.Speaking via Al-Manar, Qassem emphasised that battlefield developments, not diplomacy, would determine the conflict's outcome."The battlefield only can end the war, rather than political action," he stated, adding that Hezbollah possesses "tens of thousands of well-trained fighters and military capabilities that are enough for a long-term battle."The Hezbollah leader detailed Netanyahu's alleged strategy, claiming Israel "expected to end the first stage through the pager attacks and the assassination of senior leaders", including former Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who was killed 40 days ago.Addressing potential negotiations, Qassem set clear conditions: "The basis of any negotiation is to stop the aggression and to protect the Lebanese sovereignty fully." He dismissed the significance of the US presidential election to Hezbollah's calculations.Qassem condemned a recent Israeli attack on Batroun as "a great offence to Lebanon and a violation of its sovereignty," calling on the Lebanese Army to clarify its position on both the incident and UNIFIL's role.Dahieh, where Qassem was previously based, is a suburban region south of Beirut that stands out like a black hole within the city. On September 23, the Israeli Air Force began ruthlessly bombing the area along with other mostly Shia areas across Lebanon in what they’ve dubbed Operation “Northern Arrows”.Opening his address by commemorating Nasrallah, Qassem described his predecessor as an "unparalleled icon of resistance" who "established an organization of free people of resistance."“Sayyed Nasrallah has revived us, both in his life and martyrdom. He will remain with us; he will continue and the resistance will grow and thrive,” noting, “Despite more than 43,000 martyrs and 100,000 injuries, Gaza stands firm, steady and will triumph.”Following the election of Donald Trump, who was previously a big supporter of Israel in his previous administration, the new Hezbollah leader did not mention his election win and the potential fallout on the group.Other regional governments and leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, congratulated Trump on his win.

News.Az