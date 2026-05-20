UAE urges Iraq to prevent hostile acts from its territory

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The United Arab Emirates has emphasised the need for Iraq to prevent hostile acts originating from its territory, following a recent drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry said it stressed the need for the Government of Iraq to commit to stopping all hostile acts launched from its territory as a matter of urgency, “without any conditions,” and to address such threats promptly, immediately, and responsibly in line with relevant international and regional laws and conventions.

“The Ministry also emphasised the importance of Iraq playing its part in consolidating security and stability in the region, thereby preserving its sovereignty and strengthening its position as an active and responsible partner in its regional environment,” the statement added.

News.Az