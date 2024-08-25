Hezbollah says it fired over 320 missiles at Israeli bases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had launched over 320 rockets at Israeli bases as part of the “first stage” of the response to Tel Aviv's assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

In a statement released Sunday morning, Hezbollah declared that the initial phase of the operation had been successfully completed. This phase targeted Israeli barracks and military bases, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The group confirmed that more than 320 missiles were used in the assault on the 11 bases.Additional details regarding the military operations are expected to be revealed in forthcoming statements.

News.Az