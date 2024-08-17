Hezbollah strikes Israeli troops with drones on Lebanese border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah struck the location of the 188th armored battalion of the Israel Defense Forces using several drones, according to the Al Mayadeen TV channel , News.az reports.

According to the TV channel, combat positions and locations of privates and officers were attacked. As the TV channel points out, there are casualties on the Israeli side, but it does not provide exact data on their number.The attack was carried out in response to the shelling by the Israeli side of villages and residential buildings in southern Lebanon.

