Hideo Kojima unveils first poster and cast for upcoming PS6 game 'Physint'

Game creator Hideo Kojima has revealed the first poster and part of the cast for Physint, his highly anticipated PlayStation 6 game.

Known as one of the most innovative figures in the gaming industry, Kojima’s projects consistently generate massive excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting each new release, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the most well-received games of 2025 and is likely going to go down as one of the best PS5 games out there.

During the development of Death Stranding 2, Kojima shocked everyone by teasing his next big game, developed in mind for the PS6: Physint. It was announced as a return to the tactical action espionage genre, serving as a bit of a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid.

This was announced almost two years ago and we have had next to no details on it since then. Kojima has teased Physint as an incredibly ambitious project that is a combination of a video game and a movie, but hasn’t really elaborated on how that will work. With that said, Kojima still has one more project he has to work on before he can fully commit to Physint. Kojima is working on an Xbox horror game known as OD, which also just got a brand new horror trailer, and it will be the next game that he releases. However, he has already started planning out Physint.

Hideo Kojima’s studio Kojima Productions held a 10th-anniversary live stream that talked about the future of the company. While there isn’t really anything to see from Physint yet because there’s no screenplay or game yet, he shared a poster that reveals a very Blade Runner-esque looking character wearing a trench coat and walking down a city street with an SMG in hand. Additionally, there’s a tagline that reads: “Here comes the feeling.”

The character’s face is obscured, but it hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating about who it could be. I personally think this could be Hideo Kojima’s collaboration with Robert Pattinson, especially since the two seem to have a strong relationship. However, Kojima said he couldn’t reveal the main character as he couldn’t cast anyone in the role during the actor’s strike in 2023.

News.Az