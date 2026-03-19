Rafah crossing between Gaza, Egypt reopens under tight security measures

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The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has reopened for the first time since the start of the Iran war.

The crossing is now operating “in both directions,” News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Footage showed a limited number of Palestinians, including those who had received medical treatment in Egypt, preparing to return to Gaza.

The video also captured ambulances positioned at the crossing to transport patients leaving the enclave.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said the reopening followed a new security assessment and a review of conditions required to resume operations, while maintaining necessary restrictions due to ongoing threats in the area.

The crossing had been expected to reopen a day earlier, though the reason for the delay remains unclear.

News.Az