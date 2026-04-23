High-level dignitaries set for Atlantic Council Distinguished Leadership Awards

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On Thursday, April 23, 2026, the Atlantic Council will host its Distinguished Leadership Awards, bringing together an international audience of more than 600 participants, including dignitaries, heads of state, members of Congress and the administration, industry leaders, philanthropists, and media representatives, News.Az reports.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary and the Atlantic Council marks its 65th year, this year’s awards carry heightened significance in advancing the organization’s founding mission of shaping the global future in cooperation with partners and allies.

Among the confirmed honorees are Ana Botín, Executive Chair of Banco Santander; Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron; and Pierre Vandier, who serves as Supreme Allied Commander Transformation at NATO.

Organizers noted that additional program updates and announcements are expected in the lead-up to the event.

News.Az