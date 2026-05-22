Briton makes 20th Everest ascent, most by a foreigner

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Kenton Cool, ‌52, climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak before dawn and was descending to lower camps, said Ishwori Poudel of the expedition organising company Himalayan Guides.

Cool ​is “quietly rewriting the record books,” said four-time Everest climber ​and expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach of the Austria-based Furtenbach ⁠Adventures company, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

“More Everest summits than any non-Sherpa ever… and still ​making it look like just another walk in the hills. ​Absolute legend," Furtenbach told Reuters from the base camp. Cool climbed with one of Furtenbach's teams.

Cool, who first climbed Everest in 2004 and has ​since repeated the feat every year except some years when ​authorities closed the mountain due to various reasons, said scaling the height ‌of ⁠Everest was not routine.

“It never gets any easier or any less frightening. It’s the tallest mountain in the world and with it comes an incredible sense of majesty,” Cool said in ​a statement.

“I rely ​on every ⁠bit of experience I have to move safely in this environment. Standing on the summit ​for the twentieth time is incredibly special.”

The record ​for the ⁠highest number of summits at Everest is held by a Nepali Sherpa, Kami Rita, at 32.

Everest has been climbed by more than ⁠8,000 ​people, many of them multiple times, ​since it was first scaled by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa ​Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

News.Az